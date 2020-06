Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4533 Ronald Drive Available 07/01/20 4533 Ronald Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in quiet Cooks Valley neighborhood. No carpet. New granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. All rooms have been freshly painted and fully finished basement has been professionally steamed. 3 bedrooms upstairs on the main level and one located in the basement. Deck has fresh stain and landscaping is ready for spring beauty. Move in ready!!



(RLNE4860487)