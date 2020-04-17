Amenities

1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in your monthly rent. On site gym, secured storage space, covered parking space, washer & dryer are also included. Not only does this Condo cater to all your needs, it provides great convenience for your guests as well. Providing extra guest rooms for rent by the day/night if you need an extra bedroom for a visitor. Lounge area to reserve on site the perfect space to entertain guests for any event. This condo is walking distance to parks, shopping, restaurants; or just relax on your patio with the beautiful views of Bays Mountain.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5606155)