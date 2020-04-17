All apartments in Kingsport
Find more places like 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsport, TN
/
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D

1585 Fort Henry Drive · (423) 239-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingsport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in your monthly rent. On site gym, secured storage space, covered parking space, washer & dryer are also included. Not only does this Condo cater to all your needs, it provides great convenience for your guests as well. Providing extra guest rooms for rent by the day/night if you need an extra bedroom for a visitor. Lounge area to reserve on site the perfect space to entertain guests for any event. This condo is walking distance to parks, shopping, restaurants; or just relax on your patio with the beautiful views of Bays Mountain.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5606155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D have any available units?
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D have?
Some of 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D pet-friendly?
No, 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D does offer parking.
Does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D have a pool?
No, 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D does not have a pool.
Does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D have accessible units?
No, 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St
Kingsport, TN 37660

Similar Pages

Kingsport 2 BedroomsKingsport Apartments with Balcony
Kingsport Apartments with ParkingKingsport Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingsport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNWeaverville, NCAbingdon, VA
Bristol, TNElizabethton, TN
Morristown, TNBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State University
Milligan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity