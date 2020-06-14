Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

9 Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN with gym

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14
Mountain Home
65 Units Available
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14
Knob Creek Historic District
25 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
$
Downtown Kingsport
24 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
120 Raceday Center Drive
120 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
These 3Â bedroom condo suites offer all the excitement of Bristol and Bristol Motor Speedway without ever having to worry about parking. These condo suites are approximately 800 feet from the entrance of BMS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from

1 of 28

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Johnson City, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Johnson City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

