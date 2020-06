Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Deposit is $500



Water is included with the complex and will be $50 extra per month on rent.



Sewer charges will be $40 on top of the rent. This is not optional.



We now offer a GREAT deal on internet at the complex. Internet can normally range from $60-$100 dollars per month in Chattanooga but we offer individual high speed internet for $40 per month At Ridge Terrace.



Weve also included UNLIMITED Laundromat use for $25/month



Free parking



Dishwasher



Cable Ready with Comcast



ceramic tile floors, Either carpet or Linyl Plank in the bedroom



Adjacent to Ringgold Road. UTC, Downtown and Interstate 75 just a short drive



Trash Service dumpster on site for your convenience



Electric can be included for an additional $100/month plus $100 one time hook-up fee



Central Heat and Air



Refrigerator & Stove Included



Pet Friendly ($225 non-refundable fee each pet, $20 add-on for your first pet and $10 add-on for each succeeding pet on top of the rent/month)