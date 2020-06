Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym media room

2210 B Eastwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Custom 12th South 3 Bedroom Home - Meticulously custom built in 2014 with high end finishes and an open floor plan complete with breath taking views of the booming 12th S corridor. Offering 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths complete with a home media room and gym. Enjoy taking in Nashville's most vibrant neighborhood from one of the many private balconies or walk around the corner to several of its bars, restaurants and shops. Ample storage throughout and 2 car garage. Lawn care is provided.



