Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Super Cute Home Ready for Move In - This home is spacious and has a large eat in kitchen with stove and fridge included, covered parking, and freshly painted throughout. Call or text 901-606-8690 or 901-235-3962 x101 for more information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5732643)