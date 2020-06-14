Apartment List
/
TN
/
berry hill
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Berry Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,237
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Melrose
14 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,230
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Breeze Hill
4 Units Available
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sunnyside
5 Units Available
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 07:57pm
$
Woodbine
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 1 at 04:37pm
Melrose
2 Units Available
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2197 Nolensville Pike
2197 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location, minutes to downtown. Gated community with pool, fitness room, lounge & meeting room. Walkable to local yoga studio, coffee and more! Granite counters, tile backsplash, washer/dryer, custom closet and more. No pets/smoking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1900 12th Ave S, APT 511, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
889 sqft
12 South penthouse apartment with outdoor patio off of living room overlooking Nashville skyline, secured garage parking, two lounge areas, outdoor entertaining and grill area, fitness room, bicycle storage, private music room available to reserve,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419
2310 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1243 sqft
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon - 2B/2BA in the Park at Melrose! - COMING SOON!!!! This 2b/2ba condo is located in 12 South's Park at Melrose.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,555
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hope Gardens
9 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,300
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,383
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
9 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Germantown
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,442
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Nashville
33 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,438
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,814
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Elliston Place
18 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,545
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Elliston Place
45 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Maxwell
27 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1412 sqft
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
LP Field
31 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Demonbreun
27 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,463
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Peabody Esplanade with views of Music Row. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and business center. Ample privacy.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Elliston Place
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,368
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Berry Hill, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Berry Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Berry Hill 1 BedroomsBerry Hill 2 BedroomsBerry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBerry Hill 3 BedroomsBerry Hill Accessible ApartmentsBerry Hill Apartments with Balcony
Berry Hill Apartments with GarageBerry Hill Apartments with GymBerry Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerry Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBerry Hill Apartments with Pool
Berry Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerBerry Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsBerry Hill Furnished ApartmentsBerry Hill Pet Friendly PlacesBerry Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University