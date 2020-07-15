/
studio apartments
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN
3 Units Available
Wolfchase
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
1 Unit Available
Bartlett Station
2860 Bartlett Rd Ste 12
2860 Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$500
1 sqft
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses!!!
1 Unit Available
Cara Oaks Gardens
6520 STAGE
6520 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$850
COMMERCIAL BUILDING! Suite #108 Downstairs: 1 suite w/700' for $850** Minimum Prefer 2-year lease (Gross) that includes all utilities & maintenance! (sq. ft. is approximate) Available June 2020!
1 Unit Available
Cara Oaks Gardens
6500 STAGE
6500 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$3,500
Great COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE in Bartlett!! Dental/Medical office ready to lease, Great location in heart of Bartlett with high visibility, 5 separate patient bays built out with water, $3,500 per month, tenant pays MLGW & trash pickup.
1 Unit Available
Elmore Park
2851 STAGE VILLAGE
2851 Stage Village Cv, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$2,200
Prime COMMERCIAL property w /3 upstairs Office suites available to lease (units 21/22/27); 10+ offices.
1 Unit Available
Historic Bartlett
5844 STAGE RD
5844 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$1,375
For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065682 to view more pictures of this property. Retail space in Bartlett Town Square center. Only retail space available.
1 Unit Available
Historic Bartlett
5800 STAGE DR #202
5800 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$1,475
For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065502 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
1 Unit Available
Siegel Select - Memphis
5885 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
$819
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Units in Memphis, TN 5885 Shelby Oaks Dr, Memphis, TN 38134 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.
Results within 10 miles of Bartlett
10 Units Available
Crosstown
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
7 Units Available
University North
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
1 Unit Available
Fox Meadows
2809 Clarke Road
2809 Clarke Road, Memphis, TN
Studio
$895
820 sqft
*****Office Space For Lease***** $895 per month. ******* 2 months free with a 2 year lease******** Newly Renovated and Ready to Move In! Please call 901-602-3996. **** Office Space for Lease **** We have Office Space for Lease ***$895 per month.
1 Unit Available
Crosstown
224 Garland St #3 (Midtown)
224 Garland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$495
550 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 Unit Available
Messick Buntyn
3026 Park Ave
3026 Park Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
3963 sqft
3026 Park Ave is a community: shopping center, mini-mall located in Memphis, TN 38114. Built in 1950, this property features 2 bathrooms, 15,159 sq ft lot, and 3,963 sq ft of living space.
1 Unit Available
Cooper Young
796 S Cox St # 2
796 South Cox Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$600
Studio apartment for rent in Cooper Young, located at 796 S. Cox #2. Rent is $600/month with a $600 security deposit. Unit comes with washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.
