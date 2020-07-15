Apartment List
/
TN
/
bartlett
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 AM

14 Studio Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Wolfchase
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Bartlett Station
2860 Bartlett Rd Ste 12
2860 Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$500
1 sqft
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses!!!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cara Oaks Gardens
6520 STAGE
6520 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$850
COMMERCIAL BUILDING! Suite #108 Downstairs: 1 suite w/700' for $850** Minimum Prefer 2-year lease (Gross) that includes all utilities & maintenance! (sq. ft. is approximate) Available June 2020!

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cara Oaks Gardens
6500 STAGE
6500 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$3,500
Great COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE in Bartlett!! Dental/Medical office ready to lease, Great location in heart of Bartlett with high visibility, 5 separate patient bays built out with water, $3,500 per month, tenant pays MLGW & trash pickup.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmore Park
2851 STAGE VILLAGE
2851 Stage Village Cv, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$2,200
Prime COMMERCIAL property w /3 upstairs Office suites available to lease (units 21/22/27); 10+ offices.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Bartlett
5844 STAGE RD
5844 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$1,375
For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065682 to view more pictures of this property. Retail space in Bartlett Town Square center. Only retail space available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Bartlett
5800 STAGE DR #202
5800 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$1,475
For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065502 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Siegel Select - Memphis
5885 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
$819
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Units in Memphis, TN 5885 Shelby Oaks Dr, Memphis, TN 38134 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.
Results within 10 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Crosstown
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:20 PM
7 Units Available
University North
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Meadows
2809 Clarke Road
2809 Clarke Road, Memphis, TN
Studio
$895
820 sqft
*****Office Space For Lease***** $895 per month. ******* 2 months free with a 2 year lease******** Newly Renovated and Ready to Move In! Please call 901-602-3996. **** Office Space for Lease **** We have Office Space for Lease ***$895 per month.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Crosstown
224 Garland St #3 (Midtown)
224 Garland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$495
550 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Messick Buntyn
3026 Park Ave
3026 Park Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
3963 sqft
3026 Park Ave is a community: shopping center, mini-mall located in Memphis, TN 38114. Built in 1950, this property features 2 bathrooms, 15,159 sq ft lot, and 3,963 sq ft of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Young
796 S Cox St # 2
796 South Cox Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$600
Studio apartment for rent in Cooper Young, located at 796 S. Cox #2. Rent is $600/month with a $600 security deposit. Unit comes with washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.

Similar Pages

Bartlett 1 BedroomsBartlett 2 BedroomsBartlett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBartlett 3 BedroomsBartlett Accessible ApartmentsBartlett Apartments with Balcony
Bartlett Apartments with GarageBartlett Apartments with GymBartlett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBartlett Apartments with ParkingBartlett Apartments with Pool
Bartlett Apartments with Washer-DryerBartlett Dog Friendly ApartmentsBartlett Furnished ApartmentsBartlett Pet Friendly PlacesBartlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfchase

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College