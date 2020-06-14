/
1 bedroom apartments
55 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
13 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
673 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Countrywood
11 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
6 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Gramercy Park Townhomes
2163 Nathaniel Cir W, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
105 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Hunters Hollow North
71 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
997 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
River Oaks
27 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Springhill Community Civic Club
13 Units Available
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
647 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
842 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Springhill Community Civic Club
26 Units Available
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Hills in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3887 Jackson Ave A05
3887 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$495
540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3887 Jackson Ave A05 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crosstown
15 Units Available
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
931 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$898
735 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
University Area Neighborhood Association
39 Units Available
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,275
701 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Central Gardens
5 Units Available
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
724 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
