3159 Lisa Marie Cove

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Call today 901-857-0880!!! Plenty of room in this nice quiet Bartlett Cove with 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths. This Beautiful Home comes with Hardwood Floors in the Parlor, Great Room with Fireplace and Dining Room. Kitchen has deep sinks that faces window from backyard, Granite Counter Tops, with Back-splash and Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Laundry Room, Bonus Room, Balcony that overlooks Breakfast Room and 2 Story Foyer. Huge Master Bedroom with Hardwood Floors has its own Balcony that overlooks entryway Foyer. 2 Car Garage and a Huge Fenced in Backyard!! Call today for your personal tour and we can make this your next home!