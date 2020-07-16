All apartments in Bartlett
3159 Lisa Marie Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

3159 Lisa Marie Cove

3159 Lisa Marie Cove · No Longer Available
Location

3159 Lisa Marie Cove, Bartlett, TN 38133
Wolfchase

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call today 901-857-0880!!! Plenty of room in this nice quiet Bartlett Cove with 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths. This Beautiful Home comes with Hardwood Floors in the Parlor, Great Room with Fireplace and Dining Room. Kitchen has deep sinks that faces window from backyard, Granite Counter Tops, with Back-splash and Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Laundry Room, Bonus Room, Balcony that overlooks Breakfast Room and 2 Story Foyer. Huge Master Bedroom with Hardwood Floors has its own Balcony that overlooks entryway Foyer. 2 Car Garage and a Huge Fenced in Backyard!! Call today for your personal tour and we can make this your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove have any available units?
3159 Lisa Marie Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartlett, TN.
What amenities does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove have?
Some of 3159 Lisa Marie Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3159 Lisa Marie Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3159 Lisa Marie Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3159 Lisa Marie Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3159 Lisa Marie Cove is pet friendly.
Does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove offer parking?
Yes, 3159 Lisa Marie Cove offers parking.
Does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3159 Lisa Marie Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove have a pool?
No, 3159 Lisa Marie Cove does not have a pool.
Does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove have accessible units?
No, 3159 Lisa Marie Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3159 Lisa Marie Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 3159 Lisa Marie Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3159 Lisa Marie Cove has units with air conditioning.
