Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated microwave range

677 E. Lincoln Road Available 08/01/20 Alcoa, 2 bedroom beautifully renovated home - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tim Tipton with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 806-7255 (cell) or (865) 984-1111 (office).



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental in Alcoa City! The 865 square feet includes an eat-in kitchen with electric range & microwave; washer and dryer; tile and hardwood floors; convenient location - near shopping, restaurants, plus easy access to Hwy 129.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.



Text or call Tim Tipton at (865) 806-7255 for more information or to schedule a showing.



School Information:



Alcoa Elementary

Alcoa Middle

Alcoa High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, contact Alcoa City Schools at 865-984-0531.



