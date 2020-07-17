All apartments in Alcoa
Home
/
Alcoa, TN
/
677 E. Lincoln Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

677 E. Lincoln Road

677 Lincoln Road · (865) 984-1111
Location

677 Lincoln Road, Alcoa, TN 37701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 677 E. Lincoln Road · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
677 E. Lincoln Road Available 08/01/20 Alcoa, 2 bedroom beautifully renovated home - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tim Tipton with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 806-7255 (cell) or (865) 984-1111 (office).

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental in Alcoa City! The 865 square feet includes an eat-in kitchen with electric range & microwave; washer and dryer; tile and hardwood floors; convenient location - near shopping, restaurants, plus easy access to Hwy 129.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.

Text or call Tim Tipton at (865) 806-7255 for more information or to schedule a showing.

School Information:

Alcoa Elementary
Alcoa Middle
Alcoa High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, contact Alcoa City Schools at 865-984-0531.

(RLNE3200235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

