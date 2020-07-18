All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 4904 West Kirkwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
4904 West Kirkwood Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

4904 West Kirkwood Circle

4904 Kirkwood Circle · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4904 Kirkwood Circle, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
elevator
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
RENT IS BASED ON GROSS ANNUAL INCOME.

The Olive Grove Apartments are spacious 1 bedroom units for seniors 62 years and older. The rent is based on income. Olive Grove is located on the southwest side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining & more. Olive Grove is also close to I-29.

Property Features:
*Senior Living
*Great Neighborhood
*Great Location
*Outdoor Sitting Area
*Community Room
*Elevator
*Spacious 1 Bedroom Units
*Galley Style Kitchen
*Dining Area Off Kitchen
*Spacious Living Area
*Lots of Closet & Storage Space
*We are Pet Friendly, With Restrictions
*Rent is Based on Income

Olive Grove features a community room furnished with dining chairs and furniture. The community room is open for residents to have gatherings, free of charge. The building also has an elevator.

The units are large with a galley style kitchen, dining area off the kitchen and a spacious living area. The bedrooms have lots of closet & storage space. The bath is large with grab bars.

We pay the electric, heat, water, sewer & garbage. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.

Call today to see your new home! 605-271-4663

Rental Terms: Rent: $25, Security Deposit: $25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 West Kirkwood Circle have any available units?
4904 West Kirkwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 West Kirkwood Circle have?
Some of 4904 West Kirkwood Circle's amenities include pet friendly, elevator, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 West Kirkwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4904 West Kirkwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 West Kirkwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 West Kirkwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4904 West Kirkwood Circle offer parking?
No, 4904 West Kirkwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4904 West Kirkwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 West Kirkwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 West Kirkwood Circle have a pool?
No, 4904 West Kirkwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4904 West Kirkwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 4904 West Kirkwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 West Kirkwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 West Kirkwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4904 West Kirkwood Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Cottage West Twin Homes
4604 W Cottage Trl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Foxtail Creek Townhomes
6017 S Kerry Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity