4904 West Kirkwood Circle

Amenities

pet friendly elevator clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator

RENT IS BASED ON GROSS ANNUAL INCOME.



The Olive Grove Apartments are spacious 1 bedroom units for seniors 62 years and older. The rent is based on income. Olive Grove is located on the southwest side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining & more. Olive Grove is also close to I-29.



Property Features:

*Senior Living

*Great Neighborhood

*Great Location

*Outdoor Sitting Area

*Community Room

*Elevator

*Spacious 1 Bedroom Units

*Galley Style Kitchen

*Dining Area Off Kitchen

*Spacious Living Area

*Lots of Closet & Storage Space

*We are Pet Friendly, With Restrictions

*Rent is Based on Income



Olive Grove features a community room furnished with dining chairs and furniture. The community room is open for residents to have gatherings, free of charge. The building also has an elevator.



The units are large with a galley style kitchen, dining area off the kitchen and a spacious living area. The bedrooms have lots of closet & storage space. The bath is large with grab bars.



We pay the electric, heat, water, sewer & garbage. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.



Call today to see your new home! 605-271-4663



Rental Terms: Rent: $25, Security Deposit: $25, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.