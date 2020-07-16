All apartments in Sioux Falls
4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:39 PM

4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue

4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This residence is located in Northwest Sioux Falls in a newer housing development. These town homes are built with quality construction, high-end finishes and were built with you in mind. These town homes have all the must-haves you are looking for and are located in the Tri-Valley School District. You can step out on your back deck and watch the airplanes land and take off and with the party walls in the inside of the unit, not be disturbed by the sound.

The Pennsylvania Town Homes feature vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, attached garage, amenity-filled kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining area, fully finished upper and lower living areas, 2 full bathrooms on each living area, a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, a lower level multi-purpose room, and so much more. One look and you will fall in love! With 1,900 plus square feet of living space, you have all the room you need to study, work, sleep, entertain or simply relax.

Resident pays all utilities. Snow and lawn care provided by the owner. We are pet-friendly with some restrictions.

*Newer Housing Development!
*Central Air Conditioning
*Amenity Filled Kitchen
*Lots of Cabinets and Counter Top Space
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Dishwasher
*Microwave Range
*Garbage Disposal
*Breakfast Bar
*Dining Area Off Kitchen
*Laundry Hookups
*Fully Finished Upper and Lower Living Areas
*Fireplace
*Vaulted Ceilings
* High-End Finishes
*Full Bathroom on Each Living Area
*Large Master Bedroom On Upper Level With Walk-In Closet
*Large Lower Level Multi-Purpose Room
*2 Spacious Bedrooms on Lower Living Area
*Double Attached Garage
* Pet-Friendly With Restrictions: 2 Pet Limit, $50 Pet Rent, $500 Pet Deposit

The color pallet of town home varies from town home to town home. Colors are light gray and neutral colors. All town homes have high-end finishes and amenities throughout!

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eELyk4G2Z4Y

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
