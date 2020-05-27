All apartments in Sioux Falls
215 South Menlo Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:40 PM

215 South Menlo Avenue

215 South Menlo Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 South Menlo Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Folsom

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
$375 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LAdqjJ6TFHr

Amenities:
*Close to downtown Sioux Falls
*Close to area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more
*Controlled access
*On-site laundry facilities
*Underground parking
*Spacious living areas
*Window air conditioning
*Cable ready
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Water, Sewer, Garbage and Heat paid with a $25 base utility fee
*We are pet-friendly with some restrictions

This 2 bedroom residence features 1,000 square feet of living space. Colonial Courts and located near downtown Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more! The kitchens feature plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a dining area, large living area, and spacious bedrooms. Underground parking is included with the rent.

Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage, and heat with a $25 base utility fee.

Finishes, colors, layouts, and location at the property vary from unit to unit.

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 South Menlo Avenue have any available units?
215 South Menlo Avenue has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 South Menlo Avenue have?
Some of 215 South Menlo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 South Menlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 South Menlo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 South Menlo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 South Menlo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 215 South Menlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 215 South Menlo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 215 South Menlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 South Menlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 South Menlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 South Menlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 South Menlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 South Menlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 South Menlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 South Menlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
