Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

949 Allen Ave Available 07/15/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 3 BEDROOM | 2 BATH| DOUBLE GARAGE | RANCH STYLE HOME - This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and one bath on the main level. The basement consists of laundry, one bathroom and a large family room. Nice covered patio in the fully fenced backyard.



This home will allow up to 2 pets with a $300/pet deposit and $25/pet additional monthly rent.

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



