Rapid City, SD
949 Allen Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

949 Allen Ave

949 Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

949 Allen Avenue, Rapid City, SD 57701

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
949 Allen Ave Available 07/15/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 3 BEDROOM | 2 BATH| DOUBLE GARAGE | RANCH STYLE HOME - This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and one bath on the main level. The basement consists of laundry, one bathroom and a large family room. Nice covered patio in the fully fenced backyard.

This home will allow up to 2 pets with a $300/pet deposit and $25/pet additional monthly rent.
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

To ensure accuracy view this listing on KPM’s website at www.kahlerpm.com

(RLNE5902843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Allen Ave have any available units?
949 Allen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rapid City, SD.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
Is 949 Allen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
949 Allen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Allen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Allen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 949 Allen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 949 Allen Ave offers parking.
Does 949 Allen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Allen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Allen Ave have a pool?
No, 949 Allen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 949 Allen Ave have accessible units?
No, 949 Allen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Allen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Allen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Allen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 Allen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
