756 Earleen D Available 07/24/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 2 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | GROUND LEVEL CONDO | GARAGE | WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - This 827 Sq. Ft., ground level condo is located in Belleview Condominiums and was built in 2008. Features of this condo include 2 good size bedrooms, provided washer/dryer, dedicated dining space, A/C, and great storage spaces. Kitchen appliances provided include a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. This home also comes with a single stall garage.



Sorry, NO PETS!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

LAWN CARE, SNOW REMOVAL AND WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Tenant is responsible for all electric.



To ensure accuracy view this listing on KPM’s website at www.kahlerpm.com.



(RLNE5796764)