Rapid City, SD
756 Earleen D
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

756 Earleen D

756 Earleen Street · (605) 343-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

756 Earleen Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 756 Earleen D · Avail. Jul 24

$915

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
756 Earleen D Available 07/24/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 2 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | GROUND LEVEL CONDO | GARAGE | WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - This 827 Sq. Ft., ground level condo is located in Belleview Condominiums and was built in 2008. Features of this condo include 2 good size bedrooms, provided washer/dryer, dedicated dining space, A/C, and great storage spaces. Kitchen appliances provided include a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. This home also comes with a single stall garage.

Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
LAWN CARE, SNOW REMOVAL AND WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Tenant is responsible for all electric.

To ensure accuracy view this listing on KPM’s website at www.kahlerpm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Earleen D have any available units?
756 Earleen D has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 Earleen D have?
Some of 756 Earleen D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Earleen D currently offering any rent specials?
756 Earleen D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Earleen D pet-friendly?
No, 756 Earleen D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 756 Earleen D offer parking?
Yes, 756 Earleen D does offer parking.
Does 756 Earleen D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 Earleen D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Earleen D have a pool?
No, 756 Earleen D does not have a pool.
Does 756 Earleen D have accessible units?
No, 756 Earleen D does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Earleen D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 Earleen D has units with dishwashers.
