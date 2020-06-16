625 Fairmont Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Great 4Bdrm, 2Bath House - Close to the Hospital - This four (4) bedroom, two (2) bath house is clean and in excellent condition! With an upstairs living room, dining area, downstairs family room, laundry room, & storage area, there is plenty of space for a family or multiple roommates. Located a short drive from the hospital. Rent is $1,350 after lease discounts. Utilities are tenant's responsibility. Appliances include A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Credit check, income verification, and rental references are required with rental application. A small dog (<40lbs) is OK with an additional pet deposit and modest rent addition.



ACE Property Management

goACEpropertymanagement.com

605-415-1026



