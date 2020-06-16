All apartments in Rapid City
Find more places like 625 Fairmont Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rapid City, SD
/
625 Fairmont Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

625 Fairmont Place

625 Fairmont Place · (605) 519-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rapid City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

625 Fairmont Place, Rapid City, SD 57701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 625 Fairmont Place · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great 4Bdrm, 2Bath House - Close to the Hospital - This four (4) bedroom, two (2) bath house is clean and in excellent condition! With an upstairs living room, dining area, downstairs family room, laundry room, & storage area, there is plenty of space for a family or multiple roommates. Located a short drive from the hospital. Rent is $1,350 after lease discounts. Utilities are tenant's responsibility. Appliances include A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Credit check, income verification, and rental references are required with rental application. A small dog (<40lbs) is OK with an additional pet deposit and modest rent addition.

ACE Property Management
goACEpropertymanagement.com
605-415-1026

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3552548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Fairmont Place have any available units?
625 Fairmont Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Fairmont Place have?
Some of 625 Fairmont Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Fairmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
625 Fairmont Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Fairmont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Fairmont Place is pet friendly.
Does 625 Fairmont Place offer parking?
No, 625 Fairmont Place does not offer parking.
Does 625 Fairmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Fairmont Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Fairmont Place have a pool?
No, 625 Fairmont Place does not have a pool.
Does 625 Fairmont Place have accessible units?
No, 625 Fairmont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Fairmont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Fairmont Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 625 Fairmont Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave.
Rapid City, SD 57701
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St
Rapid City, SD 57703
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave
Rapid City, SD 57701
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St
Rapid City, SD 57702

Similar Pages

Rapid City 2 BedroomsRapid City Apartments with Balcony
Rapid City Apartments with ParkingRapid City Dog Friendly Apartments
Rapid City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rapid Valley, SD
Box Elder, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity