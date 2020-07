Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

428 E. Idaho Available 08/26/20 3 BED | 1 BATH | ROBBINSDALE | DOUBLE GARAGE - Come take a look at this 3 bed, 1 bath home located on the south side of Rapid City, in the Robbinsdale area. Some great features of this home include gas heat, central air, a fenced back yard and a double car garage.



Sorry, NO PETS!!!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!



To ensure accuracy visit our direct website at www.kahlerpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914253)