3930 Park Dr

**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath) on the upper level as well as the kitchen, living area and access to the back deck. The lower level includes a large family room, 3rd and 4th bedroom, laundry and 3rd bathroom. Some other notable features include central air, sprinkler system, double garage and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is furnished with a stove, fridge and dishwasher.

Blocks from schools, parks, golf course and bike/running path.



Sorry, NO PETS!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.



To ensure accuracy of this post, please visit Kahler Property Management's website at www.kahlerpm.com/vacancies.



