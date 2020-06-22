All apartments in Rapid City
Rapid City, SD
3930 Park Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3930 Park Dr

3930 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Rapid City
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3930 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath) on the upper level as well as the kitchen, living area and access to the back deck. The lower level includes a large family room, 3rd and 4th bedroom, laundry and 3rd bathroom. Some other notable features include central air, sprinkler system, double garage and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is furnished with a stove, fridge and dishwasher.
Blocks from schools, parks, golf course and bike/running path.

Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.

To ensure accuracy of this post, please visit Kahler Property Management's website at www.kahlerpm.com/vacancies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Park Dr have any available units?
3930 Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rapid City, SD.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Park Dr have?
Some of 3930 Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 3930 Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 3930 Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Park Dr have a pool?
No, 3930 Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3930 Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
