Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This updated top level of a duplex has newer flooring and paint. It features a spacious kitchen with eat in dining space, a large living room with tons of light, two nice sized bedrooms and one bath. The garage is not included and the tenants are responsi - Upper Half of a duplex. New Flooring, Light Fixtures, Paint, Newer Appliances are available at this property. Washer Dryer Hookups



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4850927)