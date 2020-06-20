All apartments in Rapid City
Find more places like 1502 Brentwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rapid City, SD
/
1502 Brentwood St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1502 Brentwood St

1502 Brentwood Street · (605) 343-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rapid City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1502 Brentwood Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 Brentwood St · Avail. Jun 26

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1502 Brentwood St Available 06/26/20 3 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID CITY - Spacious ranch style home on the north side of Rapid City that features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, private fenced back yard, and gas heat. There is also a washer and dryer provided for your convenience!

This property would be dog negotiable with a $300 pet deposit and an additional $25/mo pet rent.
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit our website at www.kahlerpm.com.

(RLNE5820590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Brentwood St have any available units?
1502 Brentwood St has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
Is 1502 Brentwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Brentwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Brentwood St pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Brentwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 1502 Brentwood St offer parking?
No, 1502 Brentwood St does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Brentwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Brentwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Brentwood St have a pool?
No, 1502 Brentwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Brentwood St have accessible units?
No, 1502 Brentwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Brentwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Brentwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Brentwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Brentwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1502 Brentwood St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave.
Rapid City, SD 57701
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St
Rapid City, SD 57703
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave
Rapid City, SD 57701
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St
Rapid City, SD 57702

Similar Pages

Rapid City 2 BedroomsRapid City Apartments with Balcony
Rapid City Apartments with ParkingRapid City Dog Friendly Apartments
Rapid City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rapid Valley, SD
Box Elder, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity