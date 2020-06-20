Amenities

1502 Brentwood St Available 06/26/20 3 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID CITY - Spacious ranch style home on the north side of Rapid City that features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, private fenced back yard, and gas heat. There is also a washer and dryer provided for your convenience!



This property would be dog negotiable with a $300 pet deposit and an additional $25/mo pet rent.

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



