701 S Florida Avenue

Amenities
**AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. All new flooring including refinished hardwoods in living and dining room, and LVT in kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances including glass-top electric range, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Furnished with couch, large reclining chair, coffee table, end table, desk with chair, 2 Queen beds with night stands and dresser, linens, towels and dishes. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Two separate entrances in front and rear of home. Water included! Pets ok with a $250 non-refundable fee. Zoned for Welcome Elementary, Tanglewood Middle, Carolina High. Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.