pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Warrenville, SC
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$839
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$755
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Boundary At Silver Bluff Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$718
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
108 Inwood Drive
108 Inwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Short-term or long-term lovely, well appointed furnished rental home in Houndslake Golf Community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining room, separate living room and family room, sunroom, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
466 Greenwich Drive
466 Greenwich Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Charming one story w/ great floor plan and rocking chair front porch, recently painted designer neutral w/white trim, Plantation Shutters thru-out, granite & new SS appliance kitchen, Samsung washer/dryer, wood floors, top baths, fabulous privacy
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
207 Boxwood Road
207 Boxwood Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Brand new SS appliances, comfortable and attractive furniture, furnishings, dishes, linens, and all the essentials for comfortable daily living.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3823 Vaucluse Road
3823 Vaucluse Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, comfortable, newly remodeled furnished rental features large open eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double oven and stainless appliances. Brazilian cherry floors throughout with vaulted ceilings and timber frame style exposed beams.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
151 Brow Tine Court
151 Brow Tine Ct, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
2 BR 2 BATH TOWN HOME- ALL APPLIANCES RANGE/DW/REF/MICROWAVE/WASHER/DRYER. ,PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA, NICE DINING AREA & LIVING ROOM.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
207 Bobwhite Drive
207 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1334 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE, PRIVACY FENCED YARD AND PATIO!! INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!!! SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL FEE.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenville
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
814 Boardman Road SE
814 Boardman Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5 Lander Lane
5 Lander Drive, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Comfortable, furnished home provides all the essentials. Located on in a quit, established neighborhood on Southside easy drive to SRS, this home is a 2 bedroom , 1 bath, office, dining room, storage building, fenced back yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
342 Marion Street
342 Marion St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming furnished cottage near down town Aiken. Home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, double bed in master suite and large walk-in shower in master bath. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Fenced yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
28 Converse Drive
28 Converse Drive, Aiken County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
2547 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
13021 Atomic Road
13021 Atomic Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1320 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. Minutes away from US-278. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Orchard Way
115 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1232 sqft
115 Orchard Way Available 07/24/20 115 Orchard Way - AVAILABLE JULY 24, 2020! Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home that has been completely updated with beautiful hardwood floors! Kitchen features granite counter tops, built-in microwave, smooth
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
111 Portofino Lane
111 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1334 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, sunroom, carport, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
279 Southbank Drive
279 Southbank Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome features open floorplan, sunroom, covered deck overlooking private backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
206 Sumter Street
206 Sumter St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bath. Large, fenced backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 COLUMBIA AVE
315 Columbia Ave, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1130 sqft
Nice little 3 bedroom - (RLNE5867253)
