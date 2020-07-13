/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, SC with pool
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$839
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$755
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Boundary At Silver Bluff Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$718
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
312-B Laurens Street SW
312 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1632 sqft
Furnished townhome available for short term or longer term stays. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops, The Willcox, library and Hitchcock Woods! This home is completely renovated, and nicely appointed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
466 Greenwich Drive
466 Greenwich Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Charming one story w/ great floor plan and rocking chair front porch, recently painted designer neutral w/white trim, Plantation Shutters thru-out, granite & new SS appliance kitchen, Samsung washer/dryer, wood floors, top baths, fabulous privacy
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
207 Boxwood Road
207 Boxwood Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Brand new SS appliances, comfortable and attractive furniture, furnishings, dishes, linens, and all the essentials for comfortable daily living.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenville
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
12 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$903
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle
Similar Pages
Warrenville Apartments with GarageWarrenville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarrenville Apartments with Parking