3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stateburg, SC
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
6630 JJ Roberts
6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
6630 JJ Roberts Drive
6630 J J Roberts Drive, Stateburg, SC
Beech Creek - Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
6540 Montpelier Lane
6540 Montpelier Lane, Stateburg, SC
6540 Montpelier Lane Available 08/10/20 Beech Creek - Golf Course - Beautiful home located off of Hwy 261 in Beech Creek S/D overlooking the 9th Green! Large eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, washer & dryer included,
Results within 1 mile of Stateburg
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
2449 Derwent
2449 Derwent Drive, Oakland, SC
Oakland Plantation Subdivision - Home is located in the Oakland Plantation Subdivision. Nice brick home with 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home with a fenced in yard. (RLNE5712723)
Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
2422 Derwent
2422 Derwent Drive, Oakland, SC
3 Bedrooms
$650
970 sqft
Great rental property located less than a mile from Shaw. This home has been completely remodeled with new paint, new appliances, new flooring, new shingles! The backyard is fenced in with a chain link fence.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
5830 Lost Creek Drive
5830 Lost Creek Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1990 sqft
Nice home located in Lost Creek Subdivision near Shaw AFB. 1990 Square feet, 3-4 Bedrooms (Large master suite, mother-in-law suite, or great room added on with fireplace & private full bath), 2.5 bathrooms, ceiling fans throughout. Fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Stateburg
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
4395 Excursion Drive
4395 Excursion Drive, Sumter County, SC
Wonderful 4BR/2BA home located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Bonus room is 4th BR and LR have double tray ceiling with beautiful moldings. Master has walk in closet and bath.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
3360 TUCKER ST
3360 Tucker Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1475 sqft
Move in ready! Just minutes from base and shopping This 3 bedroom home has all new flooring, fresh paint. all appliances stay to include washer and dryer. Tenants will be completely out by end of July 10, 2020 Available July 15, 2020
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
4285 Brabham Drive
4285 Brabham Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1166 sqft
Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020. 3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
2593 Seclusion Street
2593 Seclusion Lane, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1968 sqft
yard must be maintained by tenant. 10X10 storage shed in back. animals allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
2710 Navigator Circle
2710 Navigator Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1539 sqft
Security System, lawn maint is tenant responsibility
Results within 10 miles of Stateburg
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
6 Fern Ct
6 Fern Court, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1866 sqft
6 Fern Ct Available 08/07/20 Sunway Knolls - Nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal dining and living room, den with wood burning fireplace, large eat in kitchen, laundry room.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
341 Wildwood Avenue
341 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with single car garage located in Millwood Park. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups. Dining area. Main Suite with walk in closet, double vanity in bathroom. Front porch and back patio.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1631 Cabelas Place
1631 Cabelas Place, Sumter, SC
This beautiful home has so much to offer! This amazing home features wood floors, great room, formal dining, spacious kitchen w/granite counter tops, half bath, spacious master w/private bath, walk-in closets throughout, a huge upstairs living area,
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
430 CONTINENTAL DR
430 Continental Road, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1906 sqft
Patriot Village- 3 bedroom, 2 bath home(split bedroom floor plan) with laminate wood flooring through out most of the house, two car garage and fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
38 THELMA ST
38 Thelma Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1259 sqft
ALICE DRIVE AREA- 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Alice Drive School District. Newly renovated kitchen, Updated bathrooms, Hardwood floors, enclosed garage, fenced in yard.. this one won't last long. Close to all schools, shopping, downtown and hospital.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
565 Batty Way
565 Batty Way, Sumter, SC
Beautifully well maintained home in Patriots Landing just minutes from Shaw AFB. Formal living room, formal dining, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths & bonus room. Kitchen has island, breakfast bar, pantry, lots of cabinetry & breakfast nook.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
750 Windrow
750 Windrow Drive, Sumter, SC
5 bedroom 3.5 baths home in Timberline Meadows. well/inground sprinklers. Pets on approval.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1880 Polaris Dr
1880 Polaris Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Hoe has a privacy fenced in back yard and storage shed.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
2224 Preot Street
2224 Preot Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1937 sqft
2224 Preot Street Available 08/14/20 Tudor Place - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Two large bedrooms downstairs that share a very large bathroom. Plenty of closet and storage space. Master Suite located upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
3410 Beacon Drive
3410 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1379 sqft
3410 Beacon Drive Available 08/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex with single car garage located in popular Landmark Point! Open floor plan and all stainless steel appliances! Laminate Floors.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
507 Waterlilly
507 Waterlily Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath House with foyer, great room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, utility room, and bonus room. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com