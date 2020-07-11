19 Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC with move-in specials
St. Andrew don't forsake me / St. Andrew / Don't forsake me" (- The White Stripes, "St. Andrew")
St. Andrews is a census designated place, which is a bit like a teenage town as opposed to a grown-up city. It boasts a population of 20,493 people, who probably live in St. Andrews to avoid living in the real city of Columbia. It is actually a suburb type of place nestled in between the Broad River and the Lower Saluda River. However, you cannot escape the fast lane (literally), no matter where you live. St. Andrews is also nestled between highways 20 and 26, the latter taking commuters and university students into Columbia. It is an area that is all houses and apartments, though it is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park and the Riverside Golf Course. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to St. Andrews apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
St. Andrews apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.