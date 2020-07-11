19 Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC with move-in specials

St. Andrew don't forsake me / St. Andrew / Don't forsake me" (- The White Stripes, "St. Andrew")

St. Andrews is a census designated place, which is a bit like a teenage town as opposed to a grown-up city. It boasts a population of 20,493 people, who probably live in St. Andrews to avoid living in the real city of Columbia. It is actually a suburb type of place nestled in between the Broad River and the Lower Saluda River. However, you cannot escape the fast lane (literally), no matter where you live. St. Andrews is also nestled between highways 20 and 26, the latter taking commuters and university students into Columbia. It is an area that is all houses and apartments, though it is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park and the Riverside Golf Course. See more