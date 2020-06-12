/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Butkus Drive Unit 7
118 Butkus Dr, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Unfurnished 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - no rent until January - 2nd Floor Unfurnished Condo - 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath with vaulted ceiling overlooking pond. No smoking - No Pets Available June 1. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3769110)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 Portsmith Dr.
261 Portsmith Drive, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand new Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring throughout the entire Condo located inside a gated community! Some of the features that are included are Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Socastee
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
649 Swinford Dr
649 Swinford Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR, 2 Bath off Forestbrook rd - Property Id: 295708 Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Socastee
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Piper Court
629 Piper Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Osprey Cove - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new paint, flooring and carpet. Call us to schedule a showing today! (RLNE5844875)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 Old South Circle
435 Old South Circle, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
Jamestowne Village - UPDATED Beautiful Townhome. Comes with New Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Tops.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse Market common - Property Id: 292264 Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome in The heart of market common within walking distance to shops and restaurants Gorgeous Corner unit with wood floors, stainless appliances , and granite
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1122 Fairway Lane
1122 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819806)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1057 Lizzie Lane
1057 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
Built 2017-4 bdrm 2 bth/ St James School District - Property Id: 285090 Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the new section of Mallard Landing Village.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
Similar Pages
Socastee 2 BedroomsSocastee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSocastee 3 BedroomsSocastee Apartments with BalconySocastee Apartments with Garage
Socastee Apartments with GymSocastee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSocastee Apartments with ParkingSocastee Apartments with Pool