All apartments in Seven Oaks
Find more places like 3700 Bush River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seven Oaks, SC
/
3700 Bush River Rd
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

3700 Bush River Rd

3700 Bush River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seven Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 Bush River Road, Seven Oaks, SC 29210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to interstates. No Smoking. Newly renovated with bamboo floors new carpet and tile throughout.. Private fenced in patio area. In unit laundry. $800 per month, $800 Security Deposit.
--To approve, 2.75X income, credit score of 585+, and absolutely NO PAST EVICTIONS and NO CRIMINAL RECORDS. All persons age 18 and older that will be living in the home will need to complete an application. Shown by appointment only to pre-approved tenants 803-368-4955. Criminal Background check at the tenants expense will be required for final approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Bush River Rd have any available units?
3700 Bush River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Oaks, SC.
What amenities does 3700 Bush River Rd have?
Some of 3700 Bush River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Bush River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Bush River Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Bush River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Bush River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Bush River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Bush River Rd does offer parking.
Does 3700 Bush River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 Bush River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Bush River Rd have a pool?
No, 3700 Bush River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Bush River Rd have accessible units?
No, 3700 Bush River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Bush River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Bush River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Bush River Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3700 Bush River Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seven Oaks 2 BedroomsSeven Oaks 3 Bedrooms
Seven Oaks Apartments with PoolSeven Oaks Pet Friendly Places
Seven Oaks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SC
Dentsville, SCWoodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter