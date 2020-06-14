3700 Bush River Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to interstates. No Smoking. Newly renovated with bamboo floors new carpet and tile throughout.. Private fenced in patio area. In unit laundry. $800 per month, $800 Security Deposit.

--To approve, 2.75X income, credit score of 585+, and absolutely NO PAST EVICTIONS and NO CRIMINAL RECORDS. All persons age 18 and older that will be living in the home will need to complete an application. Shown by appointment only to pre-approved tenants 803-368-4955. Criminal Background check at the tenants expense will be required for final approval.