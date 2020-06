Amenities

key fob access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities key fob access

Prime office space near Harbison - This 1100 square foot office space is available right away! Located just off St. Andrews Road, near Harbison Blvd. Trash, and landscaping included. Unit has a waiting room/reception area, two offices, kitchenette, and bathroom. Keyed or keyless entry with security system. Owners are nearby for any maintenance needs.

$200 monthly flat rate for utilities.



Call today to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655694)