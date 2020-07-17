Amenities

2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sq ft

*NOW for SELF VIEWING AT UNIT #1501*

50 - 2 Bedroom Units Now Available

308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206

2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in



Condominium Townhouse Features:

-Community Pool and Playground

-Kitchen equipped with new: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.

-Balcony Porch and Fenced Backyard.

-New Carpet and Tile Flooring

-Ceiling Fans and

-New Central HVAC.

-Washer and Dryer hookups.

-Water, Sewer and Trash service included with rent.

-Cable ready

-New window blinds



Lease Terms:

12 month lease @ $950.00 month rent

$950.00 security deposit



** NO SMOKING **

All new tenants are REQUIRED to have Renters Insurance & and to provide proof of ACTIVE Policy to our business office, after application approval, on or before lease signing.**



For information on self viewing unit 1501 contact: Rently.com for entry code to TownHome #1501

Ray Covington Property Management, LLC

2725 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Phone: 803-319-2882 | www.raycovingtonpropertymanagement.com

This property will allow self viewing without an appointment.



