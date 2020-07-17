Amenities
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sq ft
*NOW for SELF VIEWING AT UNIT #1501*
50 - 2 Bedroom Units Now Available
308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206
2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in
Condominium Townhouse Features:
-Community Pool and Playground
-Kitchen equipped with new: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.
-Balcony Porch and Fenced Backyard.
-New Carpet and Tile Flooring
-Ceiling Fans and
-New Central HVAC.
-Washer and Dryer hookups.
-Water, Sewer and Trash service included with rent.
-Cable ready
-New window blinds
Lease Terms:
12 month lease @ $950.00 month rent
$950.00 security deposit
** NO SMOKING **
All new tenants are REQUIRED to have Renters Insurance & and to provide proof of ACTIVE Policy to our business office, after application approval, on or before lease signing.**
For information on self viewing unit 1501 contact: Rently.com for entry code to TownHome #1501
Ray Covington Property Management, LLC
2725 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Phone: 803-319-2882 | www.raycovingtonpropertymanagement.com
This property will allow self viewing without an appointment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.