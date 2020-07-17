All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 308 Percival Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
308 Percival Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:36 AM

308 Percival Road

308 Percival Road · (803) 599-3301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

308 Percival Road, Richland County, SC 29206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Townhome Unit 1501 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
cats allowed
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sq ft
*NOW for SELF VIEWING AT UNIT #1501*
50 - 2 Bedroom Units Now Available
308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206
2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in

Condominium Townhouse Features:
-Community Pool and Playground
-Kitchen equipped with new: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.
-Balcony Porch and Fenced Backyard.
-New Carpet and Tile Flooring
-Ceiling Fans and
-New Central HVAC.
-Washer and Dryer hookups.
-Water, Sewer and Trash service included with rent.
-Cable ready
-New window blinds

Lease Terms:
12 month lease @ $950.00 month rent
$950.00 security deposit

** NO SMOKING **
All new tenants are REQUIRED to have Renters Insurance & and to provide proof of ACTIVE Policy to our business office, after application approval, on or before lease signing.**

For information on self viewing unit 1501 contact: Rently.com for entry code to TownHome #1501
Ray Covington Property Management, LLC
2725 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Phone: 803-319-2882 | www.raycovingtonpropertymanagement.com
This property will allow self viewing without an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Percival Road have any available units?
308 Percival Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Percival Road have?
Some of 308 Percival Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Percival Road currently offering any rent specials?
308 Percival Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Percival Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Percival Road is pet friendly.
Does 308 Percival Road offer parking?
No, 308 Percival Road does not offer parking.
Does 308 Percival Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Percival Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Percival Road have a pool?
Yes, 308 Percival Road has a pool.
Does 308 Percival Road have accessible units?
No, 308 Percival Road does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Percival Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Percival Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Percival Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Percival Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 308 Percival Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St
Columbia, SC 29201
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd
Irmo, SC 29063
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive
Columbia, SC 29063
Devine District
2825 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29205
The Square @ Forest Acres
4214 Bethel Church Rd
Columbia, SC 29206
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln
Columbia, SC 29229

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity