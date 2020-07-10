/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
119 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Powdersville
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
109 Current Dr
109 Current Drive, Welcome, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1467 sqft
Convenient one-level living just 15 minutes from the city. The four spacious bedrooms and two large living spaces give you plenty of room for relaxing with family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,113
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$940
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 210
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
157 Hinton Rd
157 Hinton Road, Pickens County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3262 sqft
Hinton Rd - Property Id: 306823 This immaculate, all brick, 3 bedroom / 3 bath home sits on roughly 3 acres just minutes from shopping and restaurants in Easley.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brandon
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
New Rent Price ... $1100.00 per month! 3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
113 Sams Drive
113 Sams Dr, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue-B
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2500 sqft
A must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath!! Everything was updated in this home including electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Newer LVT flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
32 Allen St
32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End Market
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Results within 10 miles of Powdersville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
49 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
84 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
