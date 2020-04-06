750 Lansford Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DRAYTON HALL - New construction ranch style floor plan offers an open concept with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , pantry, and eat in area. Kitchen flows into adjoining great room, with a vaulted 10ft ceiling. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bath offers dual vanities, granite counter tops, linen closet, and separate shower / garden tub. Walk in closets in both guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom with granite countertops and tub/shower. Separate bonus/media room. 2 car garage and fully fenced back yard!



(RLNE4854018)