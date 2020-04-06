All apartments in Pine Ridge
750 Lansford Bay Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

750 Lansford Bay Drive

750 Lansford Bay Dr · (803) 732-0087
Location

750 Lansford Bay Dr, Pine Ridge, SC 29172

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 750 Lansford Bay Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DRAYTON HALL - New construction ranch style floor plan offers an open concept with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , pantry, and eat in area. Kitchen flows into adjoining great room, with a vaulted 10ft ceiling. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bath offers dual vanities, granite counter tops, linen closet, and separate shower / garden tub. Walk in closets in both guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom with granite countertops and tub/shower. Separate bonus/media room. 2 car garage and fully fenced back yard!

(RLNE4854018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

