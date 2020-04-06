750 Lansford Bay Drive

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DRAYTON HALL - New construction ranch style floor plan offers an open concept with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , pantry, and eat in area. Kitchen flows into adjoining great room, with a vaulted 10ft ceiling. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bath offers dual vanities, granite counter tops, linen closet, and separate shower / garden tub. Walk in closets in both guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom with granite countertops and tub/shower. Separate bonus/media room. 2 car garage and fully fenced back yard!
(RLNE4854018)