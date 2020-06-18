604 Easley Bridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.



This home has been completely renovated with new flooring, decorator light fixtures and paint colors. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and countertops. Stackable washer and dryer hook-ups are available (Tenants provide their own washer and dryers.) Updated bathrooms with new ceramic tile and new fixtures. Abundance of windows for natural light. Good amount of parking space out front with a nice porch.



Contact us to schedule a time to view the property



OUR PROPERTIES ARE PET FRIENDLY – We allow up to 2 pets. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $325 for the 1st Pet and $100 for the 2nd Pet. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds are allowed. Service Animals are allowed with no fee, but all documentation must be presented to qualify.



SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved. We require the following documents to be attached to the application - 3 months of bank statements, your past 2 Paystubs, and a valid driver’s license



APPLICATION FEE: Is $40 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application, pay application fee and a background check.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Approval is based on monthly income, an overall review of the credit, evictions, and a background check.



SECURITY DEPOSIT: Based on credit score.



LEASE LENGTH: Minimum Lease Term of One Year



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Accepted



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for utilities



LAWN MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance



AVAILABLE NOW



