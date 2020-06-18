All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 604 Easley Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, SC
/
604 Easley Bridge Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

604 Easley Bridge Road

604 Easley Bridge Road · (808) 291-5380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC 29611
Brandon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 Easley Bridge Road · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.

This home has been completely renovated with new flooring, decorator light fixtures and paint colors. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and countertops. Stackable washer and dryer hook-ups are available (Tenants provide their own washer and dryers.) Updated bathrooms with new ceramic tile and new fixtures. Abundance of windows for natural light. Good amount of parking space out front with a nice porch.

Contact us to schedule a time to view the property

OUR PROPERTIES ARE PET FRIENDLY – We allow up to 2 pets. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $325 for the 1st Pet and $100 for the 2nd Pet. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds are allowed. Service Animals are allowed with no fee, but all documentation must be presented to qualify.

SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved. We require the following documents to be attached to the application - 3 months of bank statements, your past 2 Paystubs, and a valid driver’s license

APPLICATION FEE: Is $40 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application, pay application fee and a background check.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Approval is based on monthly income, an overall review of the credit, evictions, and a background check.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Based on credit score.

LEASE LENGTH: Minimum Lease Term of One Year

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Accepted

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for utilities

LAWN MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance

AVAILABLE NOW

(RLNE5844380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Easley Bridge Road have any available units?
604 Easley Bridge Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Easley Bridge Road have?
Some of 604 Easley Bridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Easley Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
604 Easley Bridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Easley Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Easley Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 604 Easley Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 604 Easley Bridge Road does offer parking.
Does 604 Easley Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Easley Bridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Easley Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 604 Easley Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 604 Easley Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 604 Easley Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Easley Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Easley Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Easley Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Easley Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 604 Easley Bridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Parker 2 BedroomsParker Apartments with Balcony
Parker Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParker Apartments with Parking
Parker Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NC
Gantt, SCGaffney, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity