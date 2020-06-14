21 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with gym
If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Myrtle Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.