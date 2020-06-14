Apartment List
SC
/
north myrtle beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

21 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Myrtle Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tidewater Plantation
1 Unit Available
1421 Lighthouse Dr.
1421 Lighthouse Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course.
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
64 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
1329 Harvester Circle
1329 Harvest Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 half bath townhouse is nestled into the quiet Orchards section of The Farm. Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305
4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in the Desirable Myrtlewood Community - This large 3 bedroom condo is close to everything! Only a few miles to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, and family fun! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1033 World Tour Blvd Unit 204
1033 World Tour Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in World Tour - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is a must see! This two bedroom is over 1200 square feet with granite counter tops, fully furnished, and ready to move in! Rent includes water, sewer, trash,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3735 Block House Way #128
3735 Block House Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1037 Huger Park Ave.
1037 Huger Park Ave, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3117 sqft
1037 Huger Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Spacious New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private balcony, and spacious floor plan.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2511 sqft
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
5138 Morning Frost Pl
5138 Morning Frost Pl, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2750 sqft
This beautiful, spacious home is located just off of Carolina Forest Blvd in the sought-after The Farm at Carolina Forest community. The traditional 5 bedroom 3.

1 of 35

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
603 Carnaby Loop
603 Carnaby Loop, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This stunning, nearly-new home in the highly-coveted community of Berkshire Forest in Carolina Forest is just waiting for you to move in! It has two bedrooms upstairs, and a master and flex room (study or 4th bedroom) downstairs.
City Guide for North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach is home to one of the nation's most celebrated beaches, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.

If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Myrtle Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

