60 Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Augusta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1213 Lake Avenue
1213 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1212 sqft
ALL BRICK,CHARMING COTTAGE! 3 GREAT SIZE ROOMS WITH A RECENTLY UPDATED FULL BATH. LARGE, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND TONS OF PARKING. COZY GAS LOGS FIREPLACE IN A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 Unit Available
1005 James Street
1005 James St, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1017 sqft
3 bed 1 bath ranch in North Augusta. Featuring a spacious living area with sleek hardwood floors, you will love entertaining family and friends in the bright and open family room.

1 Unit Available
423 Lake Avenue
423 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
Available Now! Brick ranch with approximately 1200 square feet. Living room. Dining room. Hardwood floors. Sunroom could be office. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer. Outside storage. Service animal only.
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St Unit 217
936 Broad St, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1184 sqft
936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious Downtown Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.

Old Town
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St
936 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1157 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Beautiful Balcony Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.

Old Town
1 Unit Available
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.Fenced Yard.
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
$
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.

1 Unit Available
1821 Birch Drive
1821 Birch Drive, Edgefield County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2519 sqft
Lovely brick ranch on an Acre lot! - Lovely brick one story ranch home with a half basement & 2 car garage on 1.

Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1746 Wycliffe St
1746 Johns Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
999 sqft
1746 Wycliffe Street - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near the medical district! Newly renovated, freshly painted with hardwood floors, kitchen with eat-in area and large back yard.

Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
538 Hickman Rd
538 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1160 sqft
Cute Hickman Ranch! - Adorable rental close to Augusta's medical centers, schools, and restaurants! This property offers gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and more. Rooms are spacious and located centrally to full bathroom.

1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

Westside
1 Unit Available
2030 Reserve Lane
2030 Reserve Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1838 sqft
2030 Reserve Lane - AVAILABLE June 1, 2020! Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome in West Augusta. Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring. Fireplace in Family Room. Eat-in Kitchen. Some Pets allowed with owner approval.

Summerville
1 Unit Available
501 Milledge Road
501 Milledge Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
Two bedroom/1 bath condo for rent in gated community next to the Augusta Country Club. Rent includes water, trash and lawn care. Each unit also comes with a designated covered parking space with a personal storage closet.

Summerville
1 Unit Available
2212 Crestwood Drive
2212 Crestwood Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1865 sqft
Brick ranch located in Country Club Hills. Features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths, formal dining room, deck, screened porch, fenced yard, available now! Brick ranch located in Country Club Hills.

West Augusta
1 Unit Available
605 Carlton Drive
605 Carlton Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1882 sqft
THIS HAS LARGE OPEN SPACES WITH WOOD FLOORS, LARGE KITCHEN/EAT-IN AREA, LAUNDRY AREA WITH WASHER/DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, SMOOTH-TOP OVEN/STOVE, FENCED YARD, PATIO AREA AND ATTACHED CARPORT.

Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1605 Monte Sano Avenue Apt B - 1
1605 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
400 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout along with tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen and bedroom are ready to be lived in. Water is paid for by the landlord and is included in the rent.

Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
726 Hickman Rd
726 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
This absolutely charming apartment is located in an exquisite historical home located conveniently to all campuses, medical district, shopping, dining, & entertainment.

Summerville
1 Unit Available
2314 Cumming Rd
2314 Cumming Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
Brick home, spacious, and naturally well-lit. This 2 bedrooms 1 bath has a den which can be a 3rd bedroom. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms, living & dining rooms. This home is in the Ole Town Summerville area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Augusta, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Augusta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

