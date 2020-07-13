/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Little River, SC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$973
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4102 Pinehurst Circle
4102 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
Open kitchen, dining area and livingroom. Laundry room, two full baths and screened in porch.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901
4466 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901 Available 07/15/20 1st Floor Condo in Little River! - Located in the quaint condo community of Little River Inn, this 1st floor, end unit is ready for you! Unit is offered unfurnished and features 2 bedrooms and
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4278 Pinehurst Circle
4278 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Unfurnished, third floor 2 bedroom / 2 bath with screened in porch. Vaulted ceilings in Cypress Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Little River
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 08/14/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of Little River
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A
649 Tupelo Ln, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Completely renovated, 1st floor condo nestled on the Aberdeen Country Club Golf Course just off Hwy 9. Luxurious wood plank flooring throughout the unit along with gorgeous granite countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Little River
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.