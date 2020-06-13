/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, SC
425 Lakewood Drive
425 Lakewood Drive, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Log Cabin in Lakewood Subdivision. Pets on approval. Privacy fence across back of yard. Front and side porches.
4 Pineneedle Ct.
4 Pine Needle Court, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 1 bath house with living room, and eat-in kitchen. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com
327 Old Manning Road
327 Old Manning Road, Lakewood, SC
3 Bedrooms
$800
2101 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 Old Manning Road in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
270 Wendemere Dr
270 Wendemere Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2321 sqft
3 Bedroom w/ Bonus Room - Located on pond w/trails and wooded area (protected bird sanctuary). This home features a screened back porch, split floor plan, finished bonus rm over garage, gas fp, Dining Room, and an Eat-in Kitchen.
3370 Nazarene Church Road
3370 Nazarene Church Road, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1344 sqft
Coming Soon! 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath DW Mobile Home on 2 acres - Coming soon! Home is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenant! Available after June 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
935 McCathern Avenue
935 McCathern Ave, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 935 McCathern Avenue in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.
2257 Garrison Street
2257 Garrison Street, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1838 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home on large lot, close to Sumter High School. This home also has a large bonus room that could be a playroom, office, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors in foyer, hall and dining area.
105 Radcliff
105 Radcliffe Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1343 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Living Room, Kitchen and Eat In.
2107 Gin Branch Road
2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard.
1136 Beckridge Drive
1136 Beckridge Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1630 sqft
Welcoming home just waiting for the perfect tenant. 3BR/2BA split floor plan with smooth ceilings throughout home. Large living area with gas log fireplace & laminate floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar seating & eat in breakfast nook.
216 W. Calhoun Street
216 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2965 sqft
Fantastic remodeled 1920's home located in the Historic area of downtown Sumter. Impressive entryway w/original frosted windows, staircase, livingroom & parlor. All hardwood floors, no carpet.
26 Camellia Street
26 Camellia Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$901
975 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 975 square feet of space, with amenities including central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from US-76.
2571 Highview
2571 Highview Street, Privateer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
2392 sqft
Ramsey Road Area - Nice 3br/3ba home located in a rural setting on a pond! New carpet! Large deck around the back of the house perfect for entertaining! 1 Car carport at the front of the house and a second carport underneath the house with access to
2011 Columbia Circle
2011 Columbia Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1097 sqft
Located Off Pinewood Rd - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with carport. Eat In kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Family room. Beautiful hardwood floors in family room, hall and all bedrooms. Carport. Storage room with washer/dryer hook ups.
878 Watts
878 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1057 sqft
878 Watts Available 07/07/20 Hilldale Subdivision - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home with a one car carport. Home has hardwood floor through out most spaces in the home. It has one car carport. (RLNE5501290)
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!
3210 Mitchum Street
3210 Mitchum Street, Sumter, SC
Available 1 July! Spacious family room with fireplace flows into large eat-in kitchen including a breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & under cabinet lighting, formal dining rm and butlers
3230 Lauderdale Lane
3230 Lauderdale Lane, Sumter, SC
Available first week of July! This home is close to Shaw AFB and has been well maintained and has all the updated features you would expect from a new home.
80 Rolling Creek Drive
80 Rolling Creek Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1248 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is currently under renovations and will feature many upgrades throughout. The home has a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Living room feels cozy and includes a fireplace as well as a ceiling fan.
1390 KENTWOOD DR
1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1807 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB.
1706 Pinewood Rd
1706 Pinewood Road, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1166 sqft
1706 Pinewood Rd Available 04/10/20 Beautiful Brick Home - Beautiful brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1 baths. Bathroom has standup shower as well as a tub and shower, both have handicap grab bars. Large backyard with concrete patio.
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.
23 FRANK CLARKE ST
23 Frank Clarke Street, Sumter, SC
Two Story, Colonial Style home in Historic District. This 4bed, 3.5 bath home is a must see.