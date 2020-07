Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed accessible business center cc payments e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!



The Atlantic at Parkridge is a luxury community with beautifully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Residents will enjoy spacious layouts equipped with modern kitchens, expansive windows and balconies. When you enter the homes at The Atlantic at Parkridge you will be drawn to the open floor plans and high-quality fixtures. Our kitchens feature granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. The community also has a comprehensive package of amenities that will integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle. Maintain your health and well-being in our state-of-the-art fitness center, relax beside our fire-pit or enjoy an evening grilling at our outdoor kitchen, featuring gas grills. Contact us today!