Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5000 Wavering Place Loop

5000 Wavering Place Loop · (843) 796-2425
Location

5000 Wavering Place Loop, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5000 Wavering Place Loop · Avail. now

$2,250

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2721 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
new construction
Beautiful New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large corner lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wonderful pond views and spacious floor plan. This new construction in The Parks is ready for you!

Downstairs features a flex space that can be used as a formal dining room; kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, large walk-in pantry, and large island with bar seating; family room with direct access to patio. Master bedroom, also located downstairs, offers walk in closet; master bathroom includes a walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. Half bath and mud area are located on this floor as well.

Upstairs offers a large open loft/bonus room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room. The loft/bonus room area makes the perfect room for kids to have their own space for studying or gaming.

Vinyl plank flooring in downstairs living areas, tile in wet areas, and carpet in bedrooms. Home comes furnished with new plantation style window blinds. Natural gas used for heat, stove and tankless water heater will keep monthly costs lower. Monthly rent includes routine garbage collection. No smoking.

Carolina Forest Schools (Ocean Bay Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle & Carolina Forest High) located close to community. Great amenities and located near shopping, dining, golf, medical and 10 minutes from the beach. Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5891118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Wavering Place Loop have any available units?
5000 Wavering Place Loop has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5000 Wavering Place Loop have?
Some of 5000 Wavering Place Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Wavering Place Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Wavering Place Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Wavering Place Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Wavering Place Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 5000 Wavering Place Loop offer parking?
No, 5000 Wavering Place Loop does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Wavering Place Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Wavering Place Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Wavering Place Loop have a pool?
Yes, 5000 Wavering Place Loop has a pool.
Does 5000 Wavering Place Loop have accessible units?
No, 5000 Wavering Place Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Wavering Place Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Wavering Place Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Wavering Place Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Wavering Place Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
