5000 Wavering Place Loop

Beautiful New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large corner lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wonderful pond views and spacious floor plan. This new construction in The Parks is ready for you!



Downstairs features a flex space that can be used as a formal dining room; kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, large walk-in pantry, and large island with bar seating; family room with direct access to patio. Master bedroom, also located downstairs, offers walk in closet; master bathroom includes a walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. Half bath and mud area are located on this floor as well.



Upstairs offers a large open loft/bonus room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room. The loft/bonus room area makes the perfect room for kids to have their own space for studying or gaming.



Vinyl plank flooring in downstairs living areas, tile in wet areas, and carpet in bedrooms. Home comes furnished with new plantation style window blinds. Natural gas used for heat, stove and tankless water heater will keep monthly costs lower. Monthly rent includes routine garbage collection. No smoking.



Carolina Forest Schools (Ocean Bay Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle & Carolina Forest High) located close to community. Great amenities and located near shopping, dining, golf, medical and 10 minutes from the beach. Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!



