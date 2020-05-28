All apartments in Horry County
3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105

3926 Wesley Street · (843) 281-0220
Location

3926 Wesley Street, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS TWO LEVEL, LIVE & WORK, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM UNIT IN CYPRESS PLAZA - Three bedroom, two bathroom live/work style unit in Cypress Plaza near Wesley Street, located in a commercial area. This live/work unit gives you the opportunity to run your business without leaving your home. This spacious unit features two bathrooms, one on the first floor, and on the second floor which includes a shower. Large first floor office space and warehouse room that could be additional office or storage space. Large kitchen area features plentiful cabinet space and includes a stove and refrigerator. Spacious storage bay in rear with roll-up door, easy for unloading and loading your supplies. Second floor has several rooms that could be used as bedrooms and/or offices. Rent is $1,195.00 per month with a $1,195.00 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance is required. No pets. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information. Available date subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3969935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 have any available units?
3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 currently offering any rent specials?
3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 pet-friendly?
No, 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 offer parking?
No, 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 does not offer parking.
Does 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 have a pool?
No, 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 does not have a pool.
Does 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 have accessible units?
No, 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3926 Wesley Street- Suite 105 does not have units with air conditioning.
