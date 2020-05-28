3137 Robin's Nest Way

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot, at The Farm with Amenities! - Stunning unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home on a spacious corner lot overlooks a lake in The Farm community. Cathedral ceilings greet you upon entering the open floor plan that includes a formal dining area and living room with built in bookcase and decorative fireplace. The charming kitchen features cherry color cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area, and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The split bedroom floor plan features a large first floor master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are located on the first level as well. The large fourth bedroom with full bathroom is located above the two car garage. The home boasts approximately 2,100 heated and cooled sq ft with plenty of room to spread out. The lot is beautifully landscaped and includes a backyard with pergola and white picket fence. Home is equipped with washer and dryer hook ups and an alarm system that can be activated at the tenants’ expense. The Farm community amenities include outdoor pools, basketball courts, club house, and fitness room.



Rent is $1,695.00 per month and includes basic cable and trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891210)