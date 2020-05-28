All apartments in Horry County
3137 Robin's Nest Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3137 Robin's Nest Way

3137 Robins Nest Way · (843) 281-0220
Location

3137 Robins Nest Way, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3137 Robin's Nest Way · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot, at The Farm with Amenities! - Stunning unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home on a spacious corner lot overlooks a lake in The Farm community. Cathedral ceilings greet you upon entering the open floor plan that includes a formal dining area and living room with built in bookcase and decorative fireplace. The charming kitchen features cherry color cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area, and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The split bedroom floor plan features a large first floor master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are located on the first level as well. The large fourth bedroom with full bathroom is located above the two car garage. The home boasts approximately 2,100 heated and cooled sq ft with plenty of room to spread out. The lot is beautifully landscaped and includes a backyard with pergola and white picket fence. Home is equipped with washer and dryer hook ups and an alarm system that can be activated at the tenants’ expense. The Farm community amenities include outdoor pools, basketball courts, club house, and fitness room.

Rent is $1,695.00 per month and includes basic cable and trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Robin's Nest Way have any available units?
3137 Robin's Nest Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3137 Robin's Nest Way have?
Some of 3137 Robin's Nest Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 Robin's Nest Way currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Robin's Nest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Robin's Nest Way pet-friendly?
No, 3137 Robin's Nest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 3137 Robin's Nest Way offer parking?
Yes, 3137 Robin's Nest Way offers parking.
Does 3137 Robin's Nest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Robin's Nest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Robin's Nest Way have a pool?
Yes, 3137 Robin's Nest Way has a pool.
Does 3137 Robin's Nest Way have accessible units?
No, 3137 Robin's Nest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Robin's Nest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 Robin's Nest Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Robin's Nest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Robin's Nest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
