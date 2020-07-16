All apartments in Horry County
135 Carolina Oaks Dr.
Location

135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC 29576

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689

**If tenant wants a fence owner will split the cost***
Single-family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood floors, finished garage, and stainless steel appliances. Floor plan features an open design with three bedrooms downstairs and a bonus room above the garage. A covered patio adds additional space for entertaining. Beautiful home which was built in 2011. Listing Agent is also the owner.
St James School district.

Chris Serafini
843-421-8274
Agent Group Reality
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126689
Property Id 126689

(RLNE5785501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

