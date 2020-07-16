135 Carolina Oaks Dr.

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689
**If tenant wants a fence owner will split the cost***
Single-family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood floors, finished garage, and stainless steel appliances. Floor plan features an open design with three bedrooms downstairs and a bonus room above the garage. A covered patio adds additional space for entertaining. Beautiful home which was built in 2011. Listing Agent is also the owner.
St James School district.
Chris Serafini
843-421-8274
Agent Group Reality
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126689
(RLNE5785501)