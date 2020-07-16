135 Carolina Oaks Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689



**If tenant wants a fence owner will split the cost***

Single-family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood floors, finished garage, and stainless steel appliances. Floor plan features an open design with three bedrooms downstairs and a bonus room above the garage. A covered patio adds additional space for entertaining. Beautiful home which was built in 2011. Listing Agent is also the owner.

St James School district.



Chris Serafini

843-421-8274

Agent Group Reality

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126689

Property Id 126689



(RLNE5785501)