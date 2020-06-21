All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

111 Rhett Court - 1

111 Rhett Ct · No Longer Available
Location

111 Rhett Ct, Greenwood, SC 29649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss out on this very clean, well kept town home! Includes 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen and living area, laundry room, carport, and covered patio in fenced back yard. Convenient to town! Required to complete a credit and background check, $60 per applicant, credit score must be at least 600 for approval. Section 8 not accepted and NO pets allowed. Call us today for your tour! 864-388-0202
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Rhett Court - 1 have any available units?
111 Rhett Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, SC.
Is 111 Rhett Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
111 Rhett Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Rhett Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 111 Rhett Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 111 Rhett Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 111 Rhett Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 111 Rhett Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Rhett Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Rhett Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 111 Rhett Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 111 Rhett Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 111 Rhett Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Rhett Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Rhett Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Rhett Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Rhett Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
