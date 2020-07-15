All apartments in Gaston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

281 Anderson Ct.

281 Anderson Court · (803) 575-2135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

281 Anderson Court, Gaston, SC 29053

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 281 Anderson Ct. · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Gaston! - We are pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom singlewide mobile home in Gaston for Rent-to-Own. This home is on Anderson Ct and comes with 0.8 acre of land. We are asking for $600 down and $600 per month.

Call or text (803) 575-2135 or email sales@usedmobilehomes123.com to set an appointment to view this home. Ahora usted puede comunicarse con nosotros en español! Llamenos al 803-220-3700.

Text GASTON to 18032201501 to receive price and availability changes.

To view our other homes or get more information about our business, visit our website: http://usedmobilehomes123.com

To apply for this or other homes, click here:
http://usedmobilehomes123.com/rental-application/

(RLNE3460024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 281 Anderson Ct. have any available units?
281 Anderson Ct. has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 281 Anderson Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
281 Anderson Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Anderson Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Anderson Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 281 Anderson Ct. offer parking?
No, 281 Anderson Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 281 Anderson Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Anderson Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Anderson Ct. have a pool?
No, 281 Anderson Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 281 Anderson Ct. have accessible units?
No, 281 Anderson Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Anderson Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Anderson Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Anderson Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Anderson Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

