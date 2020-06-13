/
3 bedroom apartments
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 Old South Circle
435 Old South Circle, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
Jamestowne Village - UPDATED Beautiful Townhome. Comes with New Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1057 Lizzie Lane
1057 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
Built 2017-4 bdrm 2 bth/ St James School District - Property Id: 285090 Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the new section of Mallard Landing Village.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1060 Lizzie Ln
1060 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Will consider a 6-month lease but prefer longer Nearly Brand NEW Home in Mallard Landing off Glens bay rd. This home has an open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Bend Ave.
530 Bend Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bend Ave - 3 bedroom, 2 bath walking distance to the marsh walk and restaurants in Murrells Inlet. First floor is living space. Second floor is unfurnished and can be used for storage with owners approval. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5827345)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
109 Ashley River Rd
109 Ashley River Road, Horry County, SC
House For Rent at "The Lakes" Beautifully Landscaped Home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the desirable neighborhood, "The Lakes" within minutes of Surfside Beach & Pier.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
14 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
78 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Piper Court
629 Piper Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Osprey Cove - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new paint, flooring and carpet. Call us to schedule a showing today! (RLNE5844875)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Pipers Lane
607 Pipers Ln, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767534)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Butkus Drive Unit 7
118 Butkus Dr, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Unfurnished 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - no rent until January - 2nd Floor Unfurnished Condo - 3+ Bedroom 2 Bath with vaulted ceiling overlooking pond. No smoking - No Pets Available June 1. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3769110)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
126 Burkridge West Dr
126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
104 Collins Glenn Dr
104 Collins Glenn Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1760 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desired community of Collins Glen in Murrells Inlet. Close to Blackmoor Golf Course, Huntington Beach State Park, and located in award winning St. James School District.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
