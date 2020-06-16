3600 Chateau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Neutral colors! Large 2 bedroom unit that overlooks courtyard and also has a pool view. Tiled baths. New dishwasher & hood vent in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer in the unit! Generous rooms throughout! Super closet space! Located in the Heart of Forest Acres with easy access to downtown, Trader Joe's, Trenholm Plaza, Fort Jackson, & interstates.



This property includes off street parking, community pool, washer/dryer.



There is an additional monthly flat rate of $35 per adult for water, sewer, and trash.



This property is located in the Chateau De Ville community across from Richland Mall.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers.

