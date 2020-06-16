All apartments in Forest Acres
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:55 AM

3600 Chateau Drive

3600 Chateau Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1244696
Location

3600 Chateau Drive, Forest Acres, SC 29204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Neutral colors! Large 2 bedroom unit that overlooks courtyard and also has a pool view. Tiled baths. New dishwasher & hood vent in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer in the unit! Generous rooms throughout! Super closet space! Located in the Heart of Forest Acres with easy access to downtown, Trader Joe's, Trenholm Plaza, Fort Jackson, & interstates.

This property includes off street parking, community pool, washer/dryer.

There is an additional monthly flat rate of $35 per adult for water, sewer, and trash.

This property is located in the Chateau De Ville community across from Richland Mall.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers.
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Chateau Drive have any available units?
3600 Chateau Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 Chateau Drive have?
Some of 3600 Chateau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Chateau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Chateau Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Chateau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Chateau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Acres.
Does 3600 Chateau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Chateau Drive does offer parking.
Does 3600 Chateau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 Chateau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Chateau Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Chateau Drive has a pool.
Does 3600 Chateau Drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 Chateau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Chateau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Chateau Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Chateau Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Chateau Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
