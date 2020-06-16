3600 Chateau Drive

Amenities
Neutral colors! Large 2 bedroom unit that overlooks courtyard and also has a pool view. Tiled baths. New dishwasher & hood vent in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer in the unit! Generous rooms throughout! Super closet space! Located in the Heart of Forest Acres with easy access to downtown, Trader Joe's, Trenholm Plaza, Fort Jackson, & interstates.
This property includes off street parking, community pool, washer/dryer.
There is an additional monthly flat rate of $35 per adult for water, sewer, and trash.
This property is located in the Chateau De Ville community across from Richland Mall.
Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers.
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.