1702 B Dalloz

Quiet Living, Great Location! - Available NOW



Updated 2 bedroom unit on second floor. Conveniently located right off Forest Drive in Forest Acres, yet the Williamsburg Condominium complex is quiet and serene. Enjoy the peaceful walk from your car through the well maintained grounds to your new, secure, home! Each building has only 4 units with a secured common door to keep traffic at a minimum. This unit has neutral, high grade carpet, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, new kitchen flooring and neutral paint throughout. Washer/dryer connections in the unit make doing laundry easy and you will love the cool water in the community pool when summer hits!



*NO pets allowed

*Security Deposit equal to one months rent



Qualifications:

*$50/adult application charge

*650 minimum Credit Score

*Must have 3x the amount of rent/month

*Current proof of income

*No recent evictions

**Housing vouchers not accepted for this property

Come by our office at 3008 Millwood Avenue Columbia SC 29205 to check out a key to view this property!



