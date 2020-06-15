All apartments in Forest Acres
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1702 B Dalloz

1702 Dalloz Rd · (803) 256-6287 ext. 211
Location

1702 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC 29204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1702 B Dalloz · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Quiet Living, Great Location! - Available NOW

Updated 2 bedroom unit on second floor. Conveniently located right off Forest Drive in Forest Acres, yet the Williamsburg Condominium complex is quiet and serene. Enjoy the peaceful walk from your car through the well maintained grounds to your new, secure, home! Each building has only 4 units with a secured common door to keep traffic at a minimum. This unit has neutral, high grade carpet, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, new kitchen flooring and neutral paint throughout. Washer/dryer connections in the unit make doing laundry easy and you will love the cool water in the community pool when summer hits!

*NO pets allowed
*Security Deposit equal to one months rent

Qualifications:
*$50/adult application charge
*650 minimum Credit Score
*Must have 3x the amount of rent/month
*Current proof of income
*No recent evictions
**Housing vouchers not accepted for this property
Come by our office at 3008 Millwood Avenue Columbia SC 29205 to check out a key to view this property!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 B Dalloz have any available units?
1702 B Dalloz has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1702 B Dalloz have?
Some of 1702 B Dalloz's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 B Dalloz currently offering any rent specials?
1702 B Dalloz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 B Dalloz pet-friendly?
No, 1702 B Dalloz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Acres.
Does 1702 B Dalloz offer parking?
No, 1702 B Dalloz does not offer parking.
Does 1702 B Dalloz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 B Dalloz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 B Dalloz have a pool?
Yes, 1702 B Dalloz has a pool.
Does 1702 B Dalloz have accessible units?
No, 1702 B Dalloz does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 B Dalloz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 B Dalloz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 B Dalloz have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 B Dalloz does not have units with air conditioning.
