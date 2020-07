Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Shared Room Rental! Perfect for College Students and Roommates! 2 bonus rooms upstairs to use as office space or additional living space. Minutes from SC State & Claflin Universities. Rent includes water, sewer and trash! Cable/internet not included. This home has been completely renovated and updated. Spacious rooms for privacy. Eat-in kitchen open to living room. Pets welcomed. Shared room rental option available for $500 all-inclusive!

