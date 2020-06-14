All apartments in Centerville
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

500 Hunters Ln

500 Hunters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

500 Hunters Lane, Centerville, SC 29625

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
JUST LISTED!! - Property Id: 293830

Home is 1-Story w 3/2, lg yard, creek, trees nearby to colleges plus shopping, dining and entertainment. The interior offers an open concept w approximately 1800 sq ft, kitchen w breakfast counter, bill pay/desk area, black appliances, cherry cabinets, cathedral ceiling, separate dining, 15x23 living room w gas fireplace plus a 13x14 office/den off living room and walk-in laundry. The 14x14 M/Bedroom w vanity area and walk-in closet, M/Bath w garden tub and walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 is 10x13 and Bedroom 3 is undetermined. There are faux wood blinds and mostly neutral colors. The exterior has front porch, 2 car attached garage, nice landscaping in front, large yard and deck in the rear. Community pool w tenant access but may not be open. The schools are District 5: Centerville Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Westside High. This is a non-smoking home. Dogs are negotiable w min $250 Pet Fee, non-refundable. Sorry, no cats due to allergies. Home has natural gas heat w gas water heater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293830
Property Id 293830

(RLNE5833690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

