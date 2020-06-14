500 Hunters Ln

Amenities

Home is 1-Story w 3/2, lg yard, creek, trees nearby to colleges plus shopping, dining and entertainment. The interior offers an open concept w approximately 1800 sq ft, kitchen w breakfast counter, bill pay/desk area, black appliances, cherry cabinets, cathedral ceiling, separate dining, 15x23 living room w gas fireplace plus a 13x14 office/den off living room and walk-in laundry. The 14x14 M/Bedroom w vanity area and walk-in closet, M/Bath w garden tub and walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 is 10x13 and Bedroom 3 is undetermined. There are faux wood blinds and mostly neutral colors. The exterior has front porch, 2 car attached garage, nice landscaping in front, large yard and deck in the rear. Community pool w tenant access but may not be open. The schools are District 5: Centerville Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Westside High. This is a non-smoking home. Dogs are negotiable w min $250 Pet Fee, non-refundable. Sorry, no cats due to allergies. Home has natural gas heat w gas water heater.

