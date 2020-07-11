18 Apartments for rent in Cayce, SC with move-in specials
Cayce owes its existence to mosquitos of all things. In the 18th century, it was part of the thriving town of Granby, once slated to be the Capital of the state. But malaria-carrying insects, encouraged by frequent flooding, eventually felled the townsfolk, leaving Cayce to fend for itself - which ultimately led it to become the thriving city it is today. How's that for a town legend?
The town was in actuality incorporated in 1914 and named after local bigwig, William J. Cayce. The metropolis dubs itself "a new kind of city." Cayce is attractive as a welcome respite from the urban trials of Columbia, within commuting distance through several interstates and highways. The Congaree River has dominated life here for centuries and access to that waterway can be one of the perks of your rental housing. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cayce apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Cayce apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.